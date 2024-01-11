Mattie’s Call issued for Jonesboro woman with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder

JONESBORO, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a 19-year-old Jonesboro woman who went missing Sunday.
On Tuesday, Clayton County police received a missing person call.
Lynn Sequoia was last seen Sunday, Jan. 7 at about 1 p.m. when she left Braxley Way in Jonesboro in an Uber and traveled to the 7800 block of N. Main Street.
Sequoia has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 184 lbs.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans with a design on them, and is known to wear a black skull cap.
She is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton
County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
