‘It’s hell for all of us:’ Family gives update on teen who survived crash that killed his 2 brothers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members of two teen brothers killed in a crash earlier this week say they are going through a nightmare.

Cameron Huff, 17, and Gabriel Gay, 12, were both killed on Monday night after a crash on I-675 in DeKalb County. A third brother, 14-year-old Travis “TJ” Isaacs, is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.

Huff and Gay were both students in Douglas County. Huff played football for New Manchester High School.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Thursday, where TJ had surgery for a traumatic brain injury. She talked to the boy’s uncle, Bryant Huff, who said the family is now planning the brothers’ funeral service.

“It’s hell for all of us. It’s difficult for all of us,” Huff said. “It’s a nightmare. Oh God, Gabe and Cam, they are amazing.”

Huff said that his nephew Cameron somehow lost control of his car and crashed. The car hit the trees along the side of the road with so much force that it split the car in half. Huff said someone saw the crash and called the police.

Cameron and Gabe were pronounced dead at the scene. TJ survived and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was then taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital in DeKalb County.

“He had successful brain surgery where they removed a portion of his skull to relieve some of the pressure,” Huff said . “He’s going to need a lot of therapy, a lot of surgeries. (We’re) praying for TJ’s full recovery.”

Huff set up a GoFundMe account to help his sister with TJ’s medical expenses. So far, the community has raised more than $41,000.

“TJ has a very long road ahead of him, so we want to get ahead of it,” Huff said.

The Douglas County School System released a statement Thursday, writing:

“The Douglas County School System is heartbroken by the loss of two of our young scholars. Gabriel was a brilliant and cherished student with unlimited potential. Cameron was a beloved classmate and talented athlete who also shared a limitless future. Our hearts and thoughts are with the family as they cope with this tremendous loss.”

The boys’ funeral will be Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory in Decatur.

You can donate to the GoFundMe account HERE.

