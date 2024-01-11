Kemp proposes raises, bonuses for more than 300K teachers, state workers

ATLANTA — Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp addressed the full Georgia General Assembly, sharing his review of 2023 and plans for 2024 in his annual State of the State speech.

Included in the address was a set of legislative priorities for Georgia, including the state budget plan.

The governor’s budget report includes commentary on the proposal.

“Therefore, I have included $306 million in my Amended FY 2024 budget to provide a $1,000 pay supplement for all state employees and K-12 teachers, and $630 million in FY 2025 to provide a 4% cost-of-living adjustment to state employees and a $2,500 salary increase for our K-12 teachers and other certified employees,” the report said.

In additional details, the Kemp proposal includes another year with $1,000 retention bonuses for state educators, as well as a 4% cost of living adjustment, capped at $3,000 per person.

The funding recommendation shows a $75,355 planned amount for the proposed salary supplement, the recruitment and retention bonus. For the proposed raises, Kemp’s budget plan shows more than $239,000.

The budget also earmarks funding to expand educator recruitment at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It also contains a planned increased to the employer contribution rate when it comes to the Georgia Teachers Retirement System. If passed, the proposed budget would increase the contribution rate from 19.98% to 20.78%.

Also included in the plan is a $244 million boost for health insurance to K-12 teachers in Georgia.

“The FY 2025 budget provides $244 million to our local K-12 schools for health insurance for our teachers to cover the cost of quality healthcare without requiring reductions in coverage or further increases in their out-of-pocket costs,” the Kemp budget report said.

Similar bonuses and raises are also proposed for state employees.

