2 metro Atlanta brothers killed, 1 fighting for his life after crash, family says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta brothers were killed and another is in critical condition after a crash Monday night, family members said.

Cameron Bryce Huff, 17 and Gabriel James Gay, 12, were killed in the crash and their brother, 14-year-old Travis Isaacs, is in the intensive care unit at Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering a brain injury, family members announced Wednesday.

The boy’s uncle, Bryant Huff, shared a GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses.

Huff was a senior at New Manchester High School, where he played football and ran track. Family members said he was in the process of applying to colleges.

“Gabe was adopted by his mother at the age of 4 and flourished into an intelligent, quick-witted young basketball star,” the family wrote on GoFundMe.

Isaacs, known as “TJ” is a football player at Langston Hughs High School.

Family members did not say where Gabe attended school, but Factory Shoals Middle School, which is a feeder school for New Manchester, announced the death of a student on Tuesday morning. Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm that Gay is the student who died.

Family members said the crash happened in Atlanta but it’s unclear exactly where.

