Weather

Level 3 severe weather threat with possibility of tornadoes and damaging winds on Friday

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Weather map

By WSBTV.com News Staff

After heavy rain and flooding affected the greater metro area on Tuesday, Severe Weather Team 2 is expecting an even greater weather threat on Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the threat of severe weather in the south metro is significant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

The storm risks include damaging 60+ mph wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes. There’s a level 1 risk in the mountains, level 2 in the north metro and a level 3 severe weather risk for the rest of the area. This includes areas along and south of I-20.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for the latest timing and threats, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Dry in the morning before scattered showers develop around noon
  • Severe weather threat expected to begin in the afternoon
  • Storms could create spin-up tornadoes
  • Storms expected to wrap up around 8 p.m.
  • Rain and a chance of a wintry mix returns early next week

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Lots of sunshine on Thursday, but severe storms return on Friday Lots of sunshine on Thursday


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read