Level 3 severe weather threat with possibility of tornadoes and damaging winds on Friday

After heavy rain and flooding affected the greater metro area on Tuesday, Severe Weather Team 2 is expecting an even greater weather threat on Friday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the threat of severe weather in the south metro is significant.
The storm risks include damaging 60+ mph wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes. There’s a level 1 risk in the mountains, level 2 in the north metro and a level 3 severe weather risk for the rest of the area. This includes areas along and south of I-20.
Here is what you need to know:
- Dry in the morning before scattered showers develop around noon
- Severe weather threat expected to begin in the afternoon
- Storms could create spin-up tornadoes
- Storms expected to wrap up around 8 p.m.
- Rain and a chance of a wintry mix returns early next week
