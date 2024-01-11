Level 3 severe weather threat with possibility of tornadoes and damaging winds on Friday

After heavy rain and flooding affected the greater metro area on Tuesday, Severe Weather Team 2 is expecting an even greater weather threat on Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the threat of severe weather in the south metro is significant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

The storm risks include damaging 60+ mph wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes. There’s a level 1 risk in the mountains, level 2 in the north metro and a level 3 severe weather risk for the rest of the area. This includes areas along and south of I-20.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for the latest timing and threats, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here is what you need to know:

Dry in the morning before scattered showers develop around noon

Severe weather threat expected to begin in the afternoon

Storms could create spin-up tornadoes

Storms expected to wrap up around 8 p.m.

Rain and a chance of a wintry mix returns early next week

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Lots of sunshine on Thursday, but severe storms return on Friday Lots of sunshine on Thursday





©2023 Cox Media Group