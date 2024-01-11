Family raising money to help young mother randomly shot in her apartment

ATLANTA — Friends and family are working to raise money for a mother who was randomly shot through her living room window in front of her 12-year-old son.

Brittany McElrathbey was sitting on her couch at the Retreat at Greenbriar apartments when a bullet flew through her window and hit her in the neck.

“All of the facial bones on the right side of her face have been fractured and she is in a coma and on a ventilator. Due to extensive injuries and needing multiple surgeries, Brit is facing a long and painful recovery,” McElrathbey’s mother, Tonya McElrathbey, wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help the family.

McElrathbey said her 12-year-old grandson lost his father to gun violence in 2015 and is taking his mother’s injuries hard, as is she.

“I have been sick and unable to eat or sleep because of this and I am afraid to go home,” she wrote.

McElrathbey said part of the money raised by the GoFundMe will go to help the family move from the apartment, as the gunman hasn’t been caught.

“We’re having to leave because we don’t know if this guy is going to come back, and we don’t know why he did this,” she told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

So far, the family has raised more than $3,500 of their $25,000 goal.

