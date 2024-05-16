Inmate stabbed to death during fight inside Clayton County Jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the county jail after a fight inside led to a stabbing that killed an inmate.

CCSO said the incident happened on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m., EMS was called to the jail about a stabbing after a fight involving three inmates.

Nicholas Hill, Megale Chadwick, Hakim Shahid were involved in the incident.

CCSO said surveillance video from inside the prison showed Chadwick standing in the dayroom area of the housing unit by himself looking out the window.

Shahid then came down the stairs, stands next to Chadwick, and body-slams him after hitting him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that as Shahid was punching Chadwick, Hill joined the fight with a shank and stabbed Shahid.

Shahid died at the hospital.

CCSO said Hill is now being Charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Weapons by an inmate.

