LIVE UPDATES: First metro Atlanta school districts cancel classes Friday ahead of storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The first metro Atlanta school districts have canceled classes Friday ahead of storms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

LIVE UPDATES:

3:28 p.m.

Strong Rock Christian Academy and Early Learning Academy in Locust Grove will be closed on Friday.

3:14 p.m.

Meriwether County Schools will have a remote learning day on Friday.

“Saturated soil combined with high winds has the potential for downed trees and power lines resulting in hazardous road conditions and power outages. High winds are predicted to begin by 7 AM on Friday, January 12, 2024. The school system will continue to monitor this inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required,” officials wrote.

3:11 p.m.

Griffin-Spalding County schools will be closed tomorrow as well as Henry County Schools.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for the latest timing and threats, on Channel 2 Action News.

Most of Georgia is under a level 2 risk for strong storms with high winds and isolated tornadoes.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the threat of severe weather, especially in the south metro is significant.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There was previously a level 3 threat that has since been downgraded, but Monahan said the risk remains unchanged.

Severe threat forecast for Friday

©2023 Cox Media Group