‘Keeping my fingers crossed:’ Hundreds of flights canceled at Atlanta airport, delays continue

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport experienced significant disruptions today, with 309 flight delays and 318 cancellations as of noon due to a government shutdown affecting air traffic control staffing.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated a 10% reduction in air traffic at major airports, including Atlanta, until November 17, as a result of the staffing shortages. Airlines are actively working to assist passengers with refunds and rebookings to mitigate the impact.

“Everything looked like it was good until you get the notification as you’re on your way -- you’ve got a delay! That’s what happened to me,” said Mose Cartier, a passenger headed to D.C., who experienced a one-hour delay.

Kyra March, traveling from Florida to New Jersey, shared her experience: “I was coming from Tampa and that flight got delayed, delayed, delayed and then it was cancelled and then rebooked. So I had to stay in a hotel and then came back this morning.”

Judy Michel, heading to Denver, noted her experience with cancellations, saying, “The other day, getting from Mobile to here, my original flight was cancelled. But I was able to get an earlier flight, so it really didn’t affect me. Just keeping my fingers crossed.”

The airport employee’s chant of “All flights! All gates! All airlines!” highlights the bustling activity at the world’s busiest airport, even amidst the operational challenges.

Lisa Cleveland told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims her concerns about the timing of the government shutdown, particularly during the holiday season, emphasizing the need for air traffic controllers to ensure smooth travel experiences.

