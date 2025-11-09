Woman claimed the ‘FBI was after her’ before leading deputies on chase along I-75

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Hawkinsville woman led Monroe County deputies on a vehicle chase late Thursday night after a disturbance near High Falls State Park, authorities said.

Deputies said Jeannie Young, 32, of Hawkinsville, was found with two young children at the scene, where she reportedly claimed that ‘the FBI was after her.’

Deputies tried to ensure the safety of the children, but Young became uncooperative and drove away, initiating a chase, officials said.

The MCSO said the incident began when deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person on the bridge in front of High Falls State Park. When deputies arrived, they encountered Young, who was behaving erratically and trying to drive away with a baby on her lap, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies told Young to properly secure the baby in a car seat, but she refused and became argumentative, according to officials.

When deputies tried to intervene, Young locked her car doors and reversed into an empty stroller before she sped away.

During the chase, deputies said Young drove erratically and hit a deputy’s patrol car, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with another deputy.

The chase ended on Interstate 75 at milepost 182, where deputies arrested her.

Fortunately, the children were unharmed and have since been placed in the care of a family member.

Young is currently being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail, facing multiple criminal charges.

