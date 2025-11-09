Georgia man convicted of trafficking fentanyl, meth out of hotel

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC — A 39-year-old fugitive from Georgia was sentenced to years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vander Antonio Mingledolph, of Georgia, was convicted by a Lexington County jury on Oct. 29. The conviction stems from an investigation by the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

According to officials, on April 26, 2024, law enforcement agents from Lexington and Richland counties arrested Mingledolph at the Rodeway Inn on Piney Grove Road. Authorities said he was found with over 100 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of cocaine, and over 200 grams of fentanyl and fentanyl mixtures.

Mingledolph admitted to owning the drugs, which included fentanyl mixed with xylazine, also known as “Tranq”, a powerful sedative not approved for human use. This combination poses significant risks as it is resistant to reversal by Narcan.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mingledolph’s sentence includes 25 years for each trafficking offense, with all three sentences to be served concurrently.

Officials said he has a history of drug-related convictions and is awaiting trial for similar charges in Georgia and Alabama.

He has been taken to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin serving his prison sentence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group