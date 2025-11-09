Griffin Judicial Circuit DA announces retirement, effective January

Marie G. Broder, the District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit, announced her retirement effective Jan. 3, 2026.

Broder, who has served in the role for several years, informed Governor Brian Kemp’s office of her decision on Wednesday, after careful consideration and discussions with her family and colleagues.

“My legal career began in prosecution, and I have devoted my adult life to seeking justice for those who are victims of crimes,” Broder said in her announcement. “Over the last 15 years, I have tried numerous cases to verdict and, in doing so, have seen both horrible evil and miraculous redemption.”

Broder said she was proud of her career and the team she’s built, noting that she has tried numerous cases to verdict over the last 15 years.

She will be succeeded by her Chief Assistant District Attorney, David Studdard, whom she trusts to continue the office’s legacy of excellence.

In retirement, Broder said she plans to spend more time with her family and assist with her family’s cattle operation.

“I have been honored to serve as Marie Broder’s Chief Assistant for the past six years. Her dedication to victims of crime and her unwavering commitment to the citizens of the Griffin Judicial Circuit has been inspirational,” David J. Studdard, Chief Assistant DA, said. “I, along with the entire office are sad to see her leave.”

Studdard pledged to keep working hard for the judicial circuit and expressed his excitement for her next chapter.

The Griffin Judicial Circuit in Georgia includes Fayette, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.

