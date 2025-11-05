VFW members playing illegal card games, using gambling machines, police say

ROYSTON, Ga. — Police say people at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in north Georgia were illegally gambling while spending time there.

Royston police say they joined the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Commercial Gambling Unit and the Georgia Lottery to search the VFW last week.

They say they found “coin-operated amusement machines” and illegal card games.

Investigators confiscated several gaming machines, felt-covered card tables, playing cards, poker chips and more.

According to Georgia law, coin-operated amusement machines are legal to operate with a license from the Georgia Lottery.

They say the illegal gambling was being led by Herman Hart and Carey Hart.

Both will be charged with commercial gambling, seven counts of possession of gambling devices, exemptions to gambling laws, seven counts of providing coin-operated amusement machines for public play and keeping a gambling place.

