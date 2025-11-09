Man accused of stealing mail arrested at Burger King in Cobb County

MABLETON, Ga. — Orlando Nixon was arrested in Mableton on Wednesday after police said they found him in possession of multiple pieces of stolen mail, including credit cards.

The arrest took place at a Burger King in Mableton, where police discovered at least ten separate pieces of stolen mail on Nixon, according to police.

He is now facing multiple felony charges and is being held in Cobb County Jail.

The stolen mail included Visa and Mastercards, according to the arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell. The warrant lists multiple credit card theft charges connected to different victims.

Stolen mail has been a recurring issue in Cobb County, with many residents reporting fraudulent charges for credit cards they never received. It remains unclear why police were initially called to the Burger King or how they discovered the stolen mail.

Cobb County police advise residents who suspect their credit card has been stolen from the mail to contact the department and file a report, as well as notify their credit card company to issue a new card.

