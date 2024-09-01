Have you seen her? Metro Atlanta woman missing after disappearance from home Sunday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who went missing Sunday morning.

Officials say just before Noon, officers responded to 1004 Knight Chase Drive in Stockbridge to a report of Keisha Jones reportedly leaving her home at around 11 a.m. and she has not been seen since.

Shortly after her disappearance, family and friends told police they received a text message from Jones where she threatened self-harm and “apologized to them for what she was about to do,” police said.

Jones was last seen wearing a blue crop top shirt, blue shorts, and unknown color shoes, with multiple tattoos on her arms and legs.

Anyone who knows of Jones whereabouts or makes contact with Jones, you’re asked to please contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 EXT 8 or call 911.

