Family demands justice after their son is killed in drive-by shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting.
A 20-year-old died and an 18-year-old was injured during the shooting at a mobile home park.
Police told Channel 2's Matt Johnson they were parked in front of a home early in the morning when someone fired shots.
Johnson spoke to the victim's family Their call for justice, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Who killed Dakota Farr? The 20 year old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Clayton County last week and police & his family have few leads to work with. Details on the case @ 11pm. pic.twitter.com/xvIk0rKTrC— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) January 11, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}