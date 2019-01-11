  • Family demands justice after their son is killed in drive-by shooting

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting. 

    A 20-year-old died and an 18-year-old was injured during the shooting at a mobile home park.

    Police told Channel 2's Matt Johnson they were parked in front of a home early in the morning when someone fired shots.   

    Johnson spoke to the victim's family Their call for justice, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

