0 Daughter postpones wedding as search for missing father continues

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 66-year-old man who has not been seen since he left his home to walk to a local convenience store.

Calvin James Roundtree has been missing for two weeks in Clayton County. His daughter told Channel 2's Tom Jones she had to postpone her wedding.

"Knowing that my dad is not here to walk me down the aisle has been very difficult for me," Aleta Roundtree told Jones.

NewsDrone 2 flew above the area where police have searched for Roundtree near Freeman Road and South Main Street. Roundtree would often visit a Citgo gas station to buy lottery tickets.

His wife of 38 years Betty Roundtree told Jones he would leave going on a long walk, but he would always return.

Aleta Roundtree said she was looking forward to her father walking her down the aisle Saturday. Now, her beautiful wedding dress is going back on the shelf for now.

She told Jones he would mean the world to her to see him walk through the door again.

“I would lose my mind. I would really just want to see him,” she said.

Roundtree had on a brown plaid shirt, blue jean shorts and a hat when he left his house. The family told Channel 2 Action News that he goes by his middle name of James and suffers from mini strokes that can cause memory loss.

The family encourages anyone who sees him to contact police.

