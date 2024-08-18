Clayton County police searching for endangered girl who walked away from hospital

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a missing endangered girl.

On Friday, August 16, police responded to Southern Regional Hospital and were told that Shakir Abayomi had walked away from the hospital at about 5 p.m.

Abayomi is diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic with suicidal ideations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She was hospitalized on an involuntary committal.

She is about five feet and six inches tall, weighs about 135 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen walking eastbound on Upper Riverdale Road wearing green hospital scrubs.

If you spot her, please contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, extension 8.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deputy, suspect dead after hours-long standoff that started with domestic dispute

©2024 Cox Media Group