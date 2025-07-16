Clayton County police looking for missing man with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for help locating a missing, endangered man.

Byron Orr, 20, was last seen on Tuesday at 5:21 p.m. at 89 Nina Court in Jonesboro.

Police say he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He is six feet, two inches tall, weighs approximately 165 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair styled as an afro.

He was last seen wearing a green, black, and white hoodie, black pants, and white sandals.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group