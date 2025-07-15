Mother claims Villa Rica hotel refused refund after sleeping on soiled mattress

VILLA RICA, Ga. — An Alabama mother says her family was forced to sleep on top of what she believes were bodily fluids during a recent hotel stay.

She claims the hotel refused to issue a refund.

Marian Hamilton told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that she and her three children were staying at the Comfort Inn in Villa Rica when they unknowingly slept on top of stained mattresses in Room 406.

“It’s just gross. It’s just hazardous,” Hamilton said. “It’s shock.”

Hamilton said she didn’t notice the stain until the morning of their checkout on July 6.

What she saw, she described as an “unusual substance” soaked into the mattress, with what appeared to be splatters on the curtains and wall. She suspects the stains could be blood.

“They think just putting a sheet on the bed is enough,” Hamilton said.

She immediately reported the issue to the hotel staff but was denied a refund.

Hamilton said the manager told her she had “used the room” and accused her of trying to get a free stay.

“That was by no means what I was trying to do,” she said.

Lincoln visited the hotel on Tuesday and spoke with management for about 30 minutes.

While they declined an on-camera interview, they did allow Lincoln to inspect the room.

Underneath the bed sheets was a new fitted mattress cover. However, Hamilton insists no cover was present during her stay.

Comfort Inn management explained that because Hamilton booked her room through a third-party site and selected to pay at the hotel, they were unable to process a refund.

They added that had the issue been reported before checkout, they would’ve moved her to a different room.

The hotel did offer Hamilton a discounted rate on a future stay, but she declined.

“As a parent, I felt so bad,” Hamilton said. “You don’t know what contagion was in there, or what kind of viruses (there) could be.”

She also shared that she specifically requested a clean room due to her daughter’s severe asthma.

Consumer advocates recommend that travelers booking through third-party sites carefully review refund policies, read recent reviews, and compare prices before confirming their stay.

