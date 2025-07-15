911 call released in theft of Beyoncé’s unreleased music

ATLANTA — For the first time, we’re hearing the moment Beyoncé’s choreographer made the call for help after he discovered someone had broken into his SUV and stolen his laptop and hard drives containing the Grammy-winning singer’s unreleased music.

On Monday night, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden obtained the 911 call placed by Christopher Grant after he discovered someone had broken into his Jeep Wagoneer at 99 Krog Street.

“Someone broke into my car,” Grant told the dispatcher. “I was parked in a garage while I went to a restaurant. But they stole, like my computers and everything, but it has the tracker on it.”

Grant told the dispatcher that he’s using the “Find My” app to track his stolen devices.

“They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there,” he said. “ I work with someone who’s like of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything.”

Police said they are following up on multiple leads. Investigators tracked the items to an undisclosed location where the headphones were pinging, according to the incident report.

“I conducted a suspicious stop in the area, due to the information that was relayed to me,” an officer wrote in the report. “There were several cars in the area also that the AirPods were pinging to in that area also. After further investigation, a silver (redacted), which had traveled into zone 5 was moving at the same time as the tracking on the AirPods.”

Seiden learned the name of the person that police have questioned, but Channel 2 will not name them until they are named a suspect or charged with a crime.

You can hear the call here.

