GBI called in to investigate deaths of GA teens believed to have been struck by lightning

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in after two teens were found dead, believed to have been struck by lightning.

The GBI said Joey Nelson, Jr., 18, and Randall Martin III, 19, both from Waycross, were found dead next to a car around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The two had been out fishing when severe storms formed in the area.

When they did not show up at home, family members went looking for them and found the teens’ bodies and called 911.

The car also appeared to be struck by lightning, the GBI said in a news release.

Family members started a GoFundMe campaign for Nelson, who graduated from Ware County High School just a few months ago.

“His sudden loss has left an unfillable void in the hearts of all who knew him,” they wrote online.

Waycross Mayor Dr. Michael-Angelo James said Nelson was also the grandnephew of the City Clerk.

Both Nelson and the other victim, Randall Martin III, were former members of the Ware County High School football team.

Their bodies are being taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, where autopsies will be done.

The GBI said once their investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

