Clayton County mom fights for justice after learning 1st grade teacher allegedly abused daughter

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County mother is sharing her fight for justice after discovering allegations that her child’s first-grade teacher molested her and had a history of other complaints.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne first broke this story and learned Wednesday that the Clayton County police chief has opened an internal investigation into the case.

The mother says the suspect taught her daughter in first grade and would also check her out of afterschool care during that year and her second-grade year.

She said her fight for justice involved both Clayton County Police and Clayton County School Police.

The mother described the moment she learned about the allegations, saying, “My heart dropped.”

There’ve been lots of tears and lots of prayers she said.

“I’m praying that the truth will come out and you know justice will be served.”

According to the mother, her now 12-year-old daughter disclosed allegations of sexual abuse to cousins last year.

These allegations involve her first-grade teacher at Kemp Primary School, William Zerressen, who now faces criminal charges.

Zerressen, now retired, has denied the allegations, stating, “It’s totally unfounded and I’ll be found innocent.”

The mother made a police report in March 2023, but she says nothing happened for a long time.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts confirmed that he has launched an internal investigation into why no follow-up investigation was done initially.

“We take this matter seriously and we’re taking steps to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” Roberts said.

Roberts added that when the mother made a report again in March of this year, it was handled appropriately and routed to Clayton County School Police.

Kyle Wallace, the attorney for the alleged victim and her mother, praised the Clayton County School Police Department’s efforts.

Wallace pointed out that a Clayton County School Police investigator’s statements in a criminal arrest warrant application for Zerressen are critical.

The statements suggest that the child described a part of Zerressen’s body accurately, and police photos corroborated her description.

Wallace also mentioned that Zerressen admitted to being alone with the child.

Zerressen responded to these claims, asserting that the description did not match his private parts.

He also noted that past allegations against him were found groundless and that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

A 2022 letter from Clayton County Public Schools indicated there had been allegations against Zerressen for touching students in 2001, 2003, and 2022.

However, the Clayton County school system found there was not enough evidence for disciplinary action in those cases.

The mother is asking any former students with information to come forward.

“I don’t want any parent to go through what I’m going through right now,” she said.

Zerressen continues to deny any inappropriate conduct, stating, “No sir,” when asked if he had ever groped, touched inappropriately, or sexually abused a child.

Winne found nothing in the 2022 letter alleging that Zerressen had students commit sex acts, though the criminal charges are another matter.

The school district declined to comment further, saying, “The safety and security of all students are paramount.”

The mother and her daughter are currently in therapy.

