Clayton County Board of Ed. proposes 7% property tax increase for 2024

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Board of Education announced that it plans to increase property taxes this year, and as a result will have to hold three public hearings before they can approve it.

According to the board, the proposal would see a nearly 7% tax increase, compared to the rollback millage rate.

Education officials said in the announcement that the school district will maintain its current millage rate of 19.600 mills.

In their announcement, the district said the change of property tax was due to a yearly requirement that the county’s board of tax assessors review property values, saying that when prices of recently sold property show an increase in fair market value, they have to reassess the taxable value on the property.

The taxes the school board plans to levy will be 6.78% over the rollback rate in order to fund the 2025 fiscal year budget, adopted in June.

As a result, public hearings will be held at the following times and locations:

July 29 at 11 a.m. at the school district Administration Complex at 1058 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro

July 29 at 6 p.m. at the school district Administration Complex at 1058 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro

Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. at the school district Administration Complex at 1058 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro

