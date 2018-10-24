Attorney: Mother caught on video dunking child's head in water has postpartum depression

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The attorney for the mother accused of dunking her baby underwater says she never placed the child's life in danger.
Attorney Paul Liston said his client, Laquanda Mosley, suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to her baby five months ago, and also from holding inside the fact she had been raped in the past.
The big reason why her attorney is asking for a psychiatric evaluation of his client, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Video surfaced online showing Mosley holding the baby by its legs and dunking the child's head underwater.
Mosley faces aggravated assault and first-degree child cruelty charges.
