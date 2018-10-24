Man molested 2 children after climbing in bedroom window, police say

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man accused of molesting two children.
Police released a sketch of the man they say entered an apartment through a bedroom window off McDaniel Street and Northside Drive between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 14.
The man molested the 4-year-old and 5-year-old sisters who were sleeping in the bedroom before he exited back out the window, according to police.
We're talking with a neighbor who believes she's seen the man around before, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
We’re going door to door working to figure out where exactly a terrible incident happened inside this SW Atlanta Apt complex. Police say a man climbed through someone’s window & molested 2 little girls. Story at 5pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/zKyEzbiRHW— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 24, 2018
Anyone with information about the man in the sketch can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8577 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.. You can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.
