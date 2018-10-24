  • Man molested 2 children after climbing in bedroom window, police say

    The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man accused of molesting two children. 

    Police released a sketch of the man they say entered an apartment through a bedroom window off McDaniel Street and Northside Drive between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 14. 

    The man molested the 4-year-old and 5-year-old sisters who were sleeping in the bedroom before he exited back out the window, according to police.

    We're talking with a neighbor who believes she's seen the man around before, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    Anyone with information about the man in the sketch can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8577 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.. You can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered. 
     

