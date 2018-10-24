0 Brawl breaks out in front of popular Atlanta restaurant; woman punched in face

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News obtained exclusive video showing the moment a brawl broke out in front of a popular northeast Atlanta restaurant.

The video shows a woman pushing a man who then punched her in the face, dropping her to the ground outside Boogalou Restaurant and Lounge on Ponce.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with neighbors and the restaurant owner about the fight that started inside and spilled into the street.

“There were several people throwing punches,” Boogalou owner Kasey Mozee said.

Police said the brawl broke out shortly before 2 a.m. on Oct. 21.

They said there was some sort of problem with a group inside the restaurant. That group was asked to leave. Once outside, fists started to fly.

Police said the woman who was punched was not seriously hurt.

Washington showed the video to neighbor Elen Edelson. She said she often hears noise from the restaurant.

“You can feel the music in our complex,” Edelson said.

Mozee said some of the off-duty Atlanta police officers he hired to work security on the 21st were involved because they tried to break up the fight.

In a statement, APD said:

“Our office of professional standards was made aware of this incident and is reviewing the video to determine if the level of force shown in the video was appropriate.”

This week, a few neighbors contacted Washington, saying they’re concerned about the restaurant.

Washington emailed the Atlanta Police Public Affairs Department.

They said just this year alone, they've received a total of 96 calls to the restaurant.

Mozee said the calls are coming from two particular people.

“I have a letter to one person who called over 25 times in one month,” Mozee said.

As for what Mozee plans to do to prevent another fight: “We should come up with a better plan to make sure this is taken care of.”

The owner said he’s working on the security plan for the restaurant all while APD continues to investigate.

