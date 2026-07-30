ATM at metro Atlanta bank damaged with large rocks, suspect sought

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The Riverdale Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who vandalized a Bank of America ATM over the weekend.

Police said the suspect used large rocks to cause significant damage to the exterior ATM of the bank.

A surveillance image featuring the suspect have been released to the community to help with identification efforts. Police are asking members of the public to let them know if they recognize the individual.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the Riverdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Tip Line immediately at (770) 909-5432. Tipsters can remain anonymous when providing information to investigators.

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