Interstate 285 construction closure postponed

The forecast calls for bad weather, so the planned Interstate 285 construction closure has been postponed, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

GDOT had planned to fully close the interstate between Cascade Road and MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Fulton County from Friday to Monday.

The construction work will be postponed to another weekend. Transportation officials will let the public know well in advance of the planned closure.

GDOT warns that even though the full closure has been postponed, there may still be crews at work on the interstate on items that can be safely completed regardless of the weather.

Crews have been working on the interstate to repair and replace concrete slabs as part of a $206 million project. It is scheduled for completion in 2028.

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