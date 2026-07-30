Why the sky looks so hazy in north Georgia today

Have you noticed all the haze in the sky since Wednesday afternoon? That’s coming from the wildfires in Canada.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says this smoke is in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere.

“Fortunately for us, it’s having very little impact on the air quality for us right near the ground,” Monahan says.

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The smoke will stay with us through Friday before the pattern changes, pushing the smoke away and bringing rain back into the area. You will also notice a beautiful red sun during tonight’s sunset and Friday’s sunrise.

Have any pictures of the sunset and sunrise to share? Send them to newstip@wsbtv.com or post them on Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz’s Facebook page.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News and Severe Weather Team 2 for the latest rain forecast.

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