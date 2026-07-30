Tornado confirmed in Pickens County during Tuesday storms

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — North Georgia saw several tornado warnings on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado off East Price Creek Road in Pickens County.

The NWS says the tornado had max winds between 80 and 85 miles per hour.

Surveyors found that several trees down in the area were the primary damage caused by the storm.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz was LIVE on Channel 2 giving you the latest timing and tracking as tornado warnings persisted throughout the night.

Pickens County deputies say that as storms moved through, a historic marble monument from 1930 in downtown Jasper was struck by lightning and damaged.

No injuries were reported because of the tornado.

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