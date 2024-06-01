Atlanta City Council members approve use of older cars for airport rideshare services

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee approved a new rule at a Thursday meeting that will let older cars be used by taxi and rideshare drivers when picking up travelers at the airport.

A previous rule barred any cars older than seven years from being used to pick people up from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The transportation committee’s vote to allow older vehicles, increasing the age limit to 10-year-old cars, rather than seven, was approved in a 4-to-1 vote.

The next step to make the rule fully in effect will be a vote at a full council meeting.

Drivers said the old rule was a problem because they can’t all afford to replace their vehicles as often as every seven years. This proposed change, if it passes the full council, will give them more time to upgrade vehicles, while providing more options to drivers and passengers.

The proposed ordinance cites the financial difficulties, created by the seven-year age restriction, as “an undue burden on the taxicab industry.”

The city’s legislation said only 630 of the 1,600 cabs currently approved to work at the Atlanta Airport could meet the previous seven-year age limit.

