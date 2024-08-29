Atlanta airport officials expect busy holiday travel weekend this Labor Day, 2.3 million travelers

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials say they’re expecting a busy, busy holiday travel weekend.

For the Labor Day weekend, airport officials said they’re expecting more than 2.3 million people will pass through the airport from Wednesday, Aug. 28 to Wednesday, Sept. 4.

On Friday alone, the airport said it’s expecting more than 349,000 passengers in Atlanta. Officials said it’ll be the busiest day for their passenger forecast.

“Our anticipated passenger volume indicates a busy weekend ahead,” interim ATL General Manager Jan Lennon said in a statement. “We continue to work 24/7 with our valued partners for a continued successful travel season.”

To help cut down on wait times at the airport, it’s recommended passengers arrive at least two hours before their flights are scheduled to take off.

“Airport officials also encourage all passengers to thoroughly inspect their luggage and belongings before arriving at the Airport to ensure they are not bringing any prohibited items through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint,” according to Atlanta airport staff. “As a reminder, all firearms and ammunition must be appropriately packaged and placed in checked bags only.”

Last week, the TSA said they were getting ready to screen more than 17 million people across the United States for the Labor Day weekend, which they said could end up being the busiest Labor Day on record.

While Atlanta airport officials have their travel forecast running from Wednesday to Wednesday, TSA’s begins Thursday instead.

Nationally, TSA expects to screen 2.86 million people on Friday alone, with travel volumes 8.5% higher than last year.

“People are traveling more than ever this summer and TSA along with our airline and airport partners stand ready to close the busiest summer travel period on record during this upcoming Labor Day weekend,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “I commend our vigilant workforce, from our TSOs on the front lines at airport security checkpoints across the country to those behind the scenes, working hard to keep the transportation system secure—especially as we continue to roll out new checkpoint technology that improves security effectiveness, efficiency, and the passenger experience.”

