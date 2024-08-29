MARTA announces trains will skip Brookhaven Station for repaving in October. Here’s what to know

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Starting in October, for a month and a week, MARTA trains will not stop at the Brookhaven Station as work crews replace pavers on the rail station platform.

MARTA officials said the work is expected to begin on Oct. 7 and lasts through Nov. 15, but will not impact bus schedules.

While crews replace what MARTA said are 40-year-old pavers, rail service on the train’s Gold Line will continue as scheduled, but will skip Brookhaven Station’s stop.

“The pavers on the platform at Brookhaven are in poor condition. We’ve repaired them as best we can over the years but it’s time to replace them before it becomes a safety hazard for our customers and creates accessibility challenges getting on and off the train,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement.

Shuttle services between Brookhaven and Lenox Station to the south and Brookhaven and Chamblee Station to the north will be provided to adjust for the train stop being skipped.

For MARTA riders who take the train at Brookhaven Station, the transit agency is recommending parking at nearby rail stations and riding from there instead.

“Free daily parking is available at Lenox, Chamblee, and Doraville stations. If you walk to Brookhaven or transfer from the bus system, the bus shuttles will take you to nearby Lenox or Chamblee to connect you to the rail system,” according to MARTA.

Officials said the effort in Brookhaven was similar to previous construction efforts at the Airport Station, where they restricted customer access for safety, which had the bonus effect of reducing construction times and decreasing project costs.

Here’s what MARTA says you should know ahead of the construction project:

Gold Line trains will skip stop Brookhaven Station Oct. 7 – Nov. 15.

Customers may not enter Brookhaven Station to catch the train or exit the train at Brookhaven.

Bus service at Brookhaven will operate normally.

Bus shuttles will provide transportation between Brookhaven and Lenox and Brookhaven and Chamblee.

Parking and tunnel access will remain available on both sides of the station.

During the six-week skip stop, the following work will be completed at Brookhaven:

Demolition of existing flooring

Installation of new tile flooring

Installation of new tactile warning strips on platform edges

Installation of new expansion joint benches and trash cans

Concrete will be pressure washed, sealed and a graffiti-resistant coating applied

