City of South Fulton to form use of force police oversight committee

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton City Council approved a resolution to create a Use of Force Committee on Tuesday.

City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows and Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis introduced the resolution in an effort to increase transparency between South Fulton residents and the police department.

Meadows said the committee will help foster the relationship between his department and the community.

“This initiative will provide invaluable insights and understanding into the processes our officers undergo when faced with challenging situations, empowering our residents to become better-informed and more engaged community members,” the police chief said. “This collaboration between police and the public will not only strengthen our trust, but also ensure that our practices align with the high standards of integrity and respect that the citizens of the City of South Fulton deserve.”

Going forward, each of the city’s eight districts will have a member on the committee. Together, they will investigate evidence and details when a sworn officer uses force, including firing their service weapons, according to the city council.

The members of the committee will be chosen by the City Council and Mayor Khalid Kamau.

“I am excited to be a force in supporting these initiatives, bringing community engagement and oversight accountability into the City of South Fulton and its’ Police Department. Both the Police Citizens Academy and the Use of Force Committee showcase our commitment to maintaining a clear line of communication between residents and the City of South Fulton Police Department,” Willis said in a statement. “These increased opportunities for honest communication, community education, and trust-building will ultimately help our community remain a safe and desirable place to live, and is testament that we are committed to implementing the recommendations from 21 Century Policing Public Policy.”

In order to be on the committee, potential members must first go through the Citizens Academy program taught by the South Fulton Police Department.

The training is intended to help community members “better understand” the policies, procedures and protocols of the city police department’s daily operations and how they interact with the public.

City leaders said the active participants on the committee will have the opportunity to serve on a rotating basis of individual cycles, reviewing cases with law enforcement officials.

The committee’s work begins in January 2025.

