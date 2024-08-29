Body found in middle of street in DeKalb County neighborhood, police investigating

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a body was found in middle of a street.

Officers responded to the area of Warriors Path and Waldrop Lane near Flat Shoals Road sometime Thursday morning.

There are several police cars at the scene. It’s unclear how long the body has been there.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is working to learn more about the investigation, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

