Ahead of Christmas, New Year, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta prepares for nearly 4 million travelers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the Christmas to New Year holiday season is the busiest part of the year for travel, and they’re gearing up for the busy stretch.

Over the 16 days of holiday travel, the airport said they expect 3.7 million people to come through their doors and terminals.

The busiest day for travel is expected to be Dec. 27, when the Atlanta Airport said they predict more than 327,700 passengers will pass through the building.

To help make holiday travel smoother, the airport is recommending that passengers arrive at least two hours before their flights if traveling domestically, and three hours ahead for international travel.

Additionally, anyone planning on taking their own car to the airport is encouraged to visit the airport’s site for information about reserving spots at the ATL West Deck, ATL Select parking lot or International Terminal parking decks.

The airport said public transit, such as MARTA, or taxi and rideshare services are also alternative options to get b ack and forth ahead of flight times.

