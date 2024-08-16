2-month-old baby found after being kidnapped in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Clayton County have found a 2-month-old baby who they say was kidnapped, sources confirm to Channel 2 Action News.

They say the suspect was last seen driving a silver Acura TL with Ga. tag SFC0611.

Investigators have not identified either the suspect or the child.

The suspect is considered dangerous.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about what led up to the kidnapping and where the baby was found.

