'Armed and dangerous' man added to Clayton's most wanted list on murder charges

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has issued murder arrest warrants for an 'armed and dangerous' man for a deadly Friday night shooting.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has placed 26-year-old Joshua Holmes on the department's top 10 most wanted list for the death of Javier Woods.
Holmes was last seen driving a 2012 white Jeep Compass with a Georgia tag RCV5585 and the sheriff's office said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."
The shooting happened Friday night in the 700 block of Pointe South Parkway in Jonesboro.
The sheriff's office says if you spot Holmes anywhere to immediately dial 911 or you can contact the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479.
Stay with Channel 2 Action News for the latest updates.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Oh, babies! Twins born to Florence evacuees at Jacksonville hospital
- Convoy of Care: Here's how you can help Hurricane Florence victims
- Teen found dead on busy highway after golf cart accident, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}