Teenager struck, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run, police say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A teenager was struck and killed in Peachtree City Thursday night, police say.
The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. n HWY 74 southbound just north of Paschal Road.
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the roadway. They found Christopher Jordan Babilonia, 17, lying in the road severely injured. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.
There were no vehicles or witnesses at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.
If you have any information that can assist investigators, please call 770 487-8866
or
1. Anonymously, using the web at www.tipsubmit.com (select “Peachtree”)
2. Anonymously, using your cellular phone text "PTCTIPS plus your ‘tip’ to 274637 (CRIMES)"
