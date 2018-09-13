  • Man spent a year in jail for a crime he didn't commit: "It destroyed my family"

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Your freedom can be taken from you in an instant.  That’s the message a Gwinnett County man and his attorney have after police arrested him for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

    Police arrested Ilya Zaretsky, 45, last September on charges he raped a younger relative.  
     
    At the time, investigators claimed he drugged the teen with sleeping pills and had sex with her. “I was stunned,” the Peachtree Corners man told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik. “I couldn’t believe anything like this could have happened.”

    The missteps his lawyer says police made that he says destroyed his life, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories