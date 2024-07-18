Clayton County deputy, inmate hospitalized after crash in Forest Park

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Clayton County deputy and an inmate.

On Thursday, sources told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the crash happened in Forest Park on Southridge Parkway.

Jones said a driver rear-ended a deputy who had an inmate in the back.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln shared a photo of the aftermath of the crash.

The sheriff deputy’s vehicle was severely damaged.

Both the deputy and inmate are being taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the driver’s condition.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Clayton County Sheriff’s Office for additional information and we are waiting to hear back.

