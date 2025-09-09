UGA study looks at gap in generational attitudes on committing insurance fraud

ATHENS, Ga. — A new study from the University of Georgia reveals that younger generations are more inclined to commit insurance fraud, with two out of five young adults unfazed by such actions.

The research, which focused on data from the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, surveyed nearly 1,500 adults about their attitudes about insurance claims.

The findings indicated that people younger than 34 years old are more likely to engage in fraudulent activities, such as inflating claims or providing false information, compared to older generations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Many people, especially younger people, have an adversarial relationship with insurance companies,” Brenda Cude, lead author of the study and a professor emerita in the UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences, said. “If you’re pushed into a position of thinking you need to fight, maybe that pushes people into actions that they wouldn’t otherwise consider, especially if they’re not aware that it’s technically illegal.”

TRENDING STORIES:

UGA said the study highlighted a significant generational divide in attitudes towards insurance fraud.

While two out of five respondents aged 25 to 34 expressed a willingness to commit fraud, only about 5% of those age 55 and older felt the same way.

The researchers said this suggests a potential link between the age of someone and their ethical perspectives.

“(Someone) might think it’s a good idea to tell the insurer their car is parked at their parents’ house when it’s actually in downtown Atlanta. But that’s technically fraud,” Cude said.

Cude also noted that younger adults might perceive insurance fraud as a victimless crime, viewing it as a way to save money or assist friends, rather than an illegal act.

“They think, ‘I’m not hurting a person if I commit fraud. This is just a website,’” Cude said.

The UGA study also found that younger generations might not fully understand what constitutes insurance fraud or the consequences of their actions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group