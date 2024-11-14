UGA approved to provide MDs to medical students from new School of Medicine

ATHENS, Ga. — About nine months since the University of Georgia was approved to create the state’s second public medical s school, it has received approval from the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents to provide Doctor of Medical degrees to its students.

The new medical school was announced in February after a vote by the Regents and in April, the university broke ground on the new College of Medicine.

On Thursday, the university announced the Board had approved their request to provide students in the new medical school with MDs.

The vote itself came on Nov. 12, putting a cap on a months-long process with the state’s university system.

The University Council at UGA approved the degree and curriculum for the medical program on Sept. 18, according to the university, and the vote on Tuesday finalizes the school’s new degree program.

“I am very grateful to the Board of Regents for their continued support of the UGA School of Medicine,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in a statement. “I recognize all the hard work that our faculty, staff and so many others have contributed to get us to this point, and I am excited for us to continue making progress on this vitally important endeavor.”

Construction on the university’s medical school is expected to begin in spring 2025 and be completed in December 2026.

A consulting firm estimates that the UGA School of Medicine could generate between $1.8 to $2.3 billion in cumulative economic impact over the next 15 years.

“This is a historic day for both the School of Medicine and our state,” said Founding Dean Shelley Nuss. “This milestone gets us one step closer to putting more doctors in Georgia to help alleviate the physician shortage. I want to humbly thank everyone who has supported our campus and our mission to make a healthier Georgia.”

According to UGA, the university now has to submit an application to the Liasion Committee on Medical Education by Dec. 1 to request that their medical program to be accredited.

