UGA to create Georgia’s second public medical school, university announces

ATHENS, Ga. — The footprint of the University of Georgia is set to grow following a Tuesday vote by the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents.

As of Tuesday, UGA will be creating a new independent School of Medicine in Athens, making it the second public medical school in the state, according to a statement by the university.

The university said the news comes as Georgia’s population has “surged,” causing the state’s existing medical infrastructure to be strained while attempting to care for new and old residents, adding to wait times and reducing access to care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

UGA said because Georgia has the eighth-highest population, more population growth is expected. At the same time, about a third of the state’s licensed physicians are nearing retirement.

“This is a very important decision by the Board of Regents and a historic moment for our state and university,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said. “As a land-grant and sea-grant research university, our commitment to Georgia is unwavering, and the new University of Georgia School of Medicine will expand our positive impact on Georgians in many critical ways. The School of Medicine will significantly expand the pool of medical professionals in Georgia, attract more top-tier scientists and researchers to the state, and produce more physicians to serve underserved and rural Georgia communities.”

Since 2010, UGA and Augusta University have operated a medical partnership to educate physicians in Athens. It is currently the longest-serving medical partnership in the U.S., according to UGA, with others that were founded around the same time having become independent medical schools already.

TRENDING STORIES:

“UGA will continue to work closely with the Medical College of Georgia to ensure a smooth transition for current medical students as UGA seeks accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education,” the university said.

Dr. Shelley Nuss, the campus dean at the AU/UGA Medical Partnership, said she was excited for the expansion of medical education offerings now authorized by the Board of Regents.

“By expanding the pipeline of students in medical education, the UGA School of Medicine will help Georgia produce more highly trained physicians, alleviating physician shortages and improving the state’s ability to provide quality health care for its citizens,” Nuss said.

The UGA provost said the creation of the school will help grow Georgia’s ability to provide medical care to residents.

“The UGA School of Medicine will help address the health care needs of Georgia while also serving as a springboard for economic development that advances our state,” UGA Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Jack S. Hu said. “The school will attract additional researchers and scientists as well as biomedical companies and startups, fueling discovery and commercialization that create new opportunities for Georgians.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Celebration of life service held for Carrollton reservist killed in drone attack

©2023 Cox Media Group