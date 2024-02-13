Coweta Co. deputy killed in line of duty honored posthumously with Officer of the Year award

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Coweta County deputy killed in the line of duty has been posthumously awarded Officer of the Year.

Deputy Eric Minix died on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, after a high-speed chase that began in Georgia and crossed into Alabama.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said the driver of a stolen car was stopped when Alabama officers used stop sticks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He started chasing a car that was stolen here in Coweta County. He went through several different jurisdictions and had just crossed into Alabama,” Wood said. “And the Alabama police department had put stop sticks out, which stopped the car. He stopped behind the car, was getting out of the car and starts giving orders for him what to do. As he was standing outside the car, another police agency from Alabama came up, couldn’t stop and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly thereafter.”

The 31-year-old deputy left behind his wife, Trina, and three daughters.

Minix was named Officer of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 10 at American Legion Post 57 in Newnan.

Wood presented the award to Eric’s wife.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This award is not about how Eric died, but for all the great work he did while he was alive,” Wood said. “Trina shared him with us. Most of the work is late at night and early morning and their families shared them with us. He loved what he did and it showed in everything he did.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb County family runs into financial issues while trying to bury 17-year-old killed in crash

©2023 Cox Media Group