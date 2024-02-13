2 charged in death of man found in river near GA-SC border are accused of another murder

AIKEN, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina have charged two people after a 30-year-old was found dead in a river near the South Carolina-Georgia border.

They also face charges in a separate murder investigation.

Officials found Devon Tricoche’s body in South Fork Edisto River in November. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said he died from a gunshot wound.

This month, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies arrested 22-year-old Allon Adams and 19-year-old Cady Keener.

Investigators said they determined that the pair tried to rob Tricoche in Leesville before he was shot and killed and his body dumped miles away in the river.

Deputies accused the pair of shooting and killing a second man during another attempted robbery a month after Tricoche’s death. Investigators identified the second victim as Tony Etheredge Jr.

“Detectives have determined Adams and Keener moved Tricoche’s body from the Kestrel Drive scene and discarded it at an Edisto River boat landing in Aiken County,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

“The pair initially discarded Etheredge’s body off Parrish Road, but later dumped it in Black Creek, where investigators recovered it Friday evening. That’s what prompted the desecration of human remains charge,” he added.

Adams and Keener face two counts of murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and the desecration of human remains, according to arrest warrants.

The sheriff’s offices said that more charges are possible.

