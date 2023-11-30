30-year-old found dead with gunshot wound in river near Georgia-South Carolina border

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. — A man was found dead in a river near the Georgia-South Carolina border this week, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man identified as 30-year-old Devon Tricoche was found at South Fork Edisto River on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Tricoche had a gunshot wound to his body when he was found. It is unclear what led up to Tricoche’s death.

Tricoche’s body will be autopsied on Friday morning, according to deputies.

Aiken deputies along with the Newberry, SC Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

