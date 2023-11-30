Fayette County

Man on video accused of “Peeping Tom” acts turns out to be sex offender, Fayette deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Jeremy Pullins (Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Deputies said an alleged “Peeping Tom” who was caught on camera in Fayetteville residents’ yards is also a sex offender.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Fayetteville Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, there were reports of a suspicious person on video in residents’ yards in the Hunters Lane area.

Officers said the individual matched the description of a suspect involved with recent “Peeping Tom” reports.

When police arrived, they made contact with a man, later identified as Jeremy Pullins, 37, of Covington, who gave them false identification information.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said when officers tried to detain Pullins, he ran into the nearby woods.

Fayetteville Police along with other multi-agencies worked together to find and arrest Pullins.

After a two-hour search, Pullins was arrested.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Fayette Police has charged Pullins with obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering and providing false identification. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has charged Pullins with failure to register as a sex offender and restricted residence violation.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Head to North Georgia for holiday magic, stay for winter fun


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read