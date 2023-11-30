Brush fire causes heavy smoke off I-85 near Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — Fire crews battled a brush fire that started near Interstate 85 on Thursday morning.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene of the fire near the Cheshire Bridge Road and Lenox Road exit.

Triple Team Traffic reports that the southbound exit ramp is blocked off for emergency vehicles responding to the fire. The exit ramp reopened just before 12 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but NewsChopper 2 spotted what appeared to be a homeless camp. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta fire and DeKalb fire for more information.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Both dogs reunited with Atlanta owners after being stolen by gunmen who shot at dog-walker

©2023 Cox Media Group